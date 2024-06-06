Sky reflect on ‘distracting' hotel incident after victory over Mystics

On Wednesday, a man harassed the Chicago Sky players as they exited their team bus upon arriving at their hotel in Washington, D.C. in preparation for Thursday's win over the Mystics.

"We handled things very well," Teresa Weatherspoon said after the 79-71 win. "Our security was there to take care of our young ladies the way that they've been taking care of us. We didn't focus on that. We focused on what we're here to do, what we came here to do. And that was the deal about that. We're looking forward to everything being better as we continue to move forward in this game."

According to the Sun-Times, the man targeted guard Chennedy Carter, who made headlines recently for shoving Caitlin Clark during a Sky-Fever game. There's no certainty that was the reason the man harassed Carter and the team. It's also unclear how the man knew of the Sky's hotel, according to the report.

Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca told the Sun-Times the situation was de-escalated, as team security escorted the man away from the team. Police were not called to the hotel after the incident, the report said.

Several players reacted to the incident and shared their disgust on social media. And before the game, players talked about how the incident has affected them since.

"It's been a lot and I think honestly it's been a distraction since the game, honestly," Isabelle Harrison said before the game. "Yeah, it's just a lot I can say on it but we're just trying to handle a lot of it in-house right now. Obviously, we're upping up security so everyone feels safe. ... What's most important is everybody's safety and yesterday was a lot for us. We're just depending on the safety from the security and the front office right now.

"There hasn't been a ton of conversations," Lindsay Allen said. "It's just been more of like a heightened security presence in terms of what our security guards do for us and how active they are on game days, pregame stuff, postgame stuff, just all things ramping up more this past week. Just making sure we're safe and feel comfortable with everything we're doing."