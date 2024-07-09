Sky rookie Angel Reese named WNBA Player of the Week

The WNBA announced Tuesday that Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 27 through July 7.

Through those five games, Reese averaged 16.8 points and 14 rebounds per game, along with 1.2 assists per game.

On Sunday, Reese registered her 13th consecutive double-double, breaking the all-time WNBA record previously held by Chicago hoops legend Candace Parker.

Reese had previously set the record for most double-doubles in a single season, but Sunday’s performance landed her the league’s all-time record, with Parker setting the mark in parts of the 2009 and 2010 seasons. She currently leads the entire league in rebounds per game with 11.9.

After receiving honors as the league's top rookie for the month of June, Reese was named to her first WNBA All-Star Game on July 2.

"They just told me I'm an All-Star. I'm just so happy," Reese said after the game. "I know the work I've put in. Coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player I was in college, or better, or would be worse, or wouldn't be where I am right now. But I trust the process and I'm thankful I dropped to No. 7 (pick in the draft) and was able to come to Chicago. It's just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me and trusting in me."