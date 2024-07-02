The WNBA announced Sky's Angel Reese as the winner of the league's Rookie of the Month award for June.

Reese averaged an incredible 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game last month.

🏀 @Kia Rookie of the Month 🏀



Angel Reese averaged 14.5 PPG, 13.2 RPG and 1.8 APG to earn June rookie of the month honors for the @chicagosky#KiaROTM | #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/ZszouOgdxh — WNBA (@WNBA) July 2, 2024

The Sky forward recently reset WNBA history, recording 10 consecutive double-doubles in June. She hit a late-game free throw against the Lynx last Sunday to notch the record, overtaking former Sky's Candace Parker's record of nine double-doubles.

To cap off her historic weekend, Reese was also named Sportswoman of the Year at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday. She was unable to be in attendance for the awards because of the game but she thanked the network on social media.

Reese is recording an incredible rookie season. Through 17 games this season, she's averaging 13.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

The WNBA will announce All-Star game rosters on Tuesday night and Reese is almost assuredly in. The players ranked in the top 10 for voting automatically get in. Currently, Reese ranks seventh in voting.

If she's able to corral an All-Star nod, along with Rookie of the Month honors, she will certainly put herself in the conversation for the league's Rookie of the Year award at the season's end.