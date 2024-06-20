Sunday's Fever-Sky game most expensive WNBA game on record

Round 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace.

According to TickPick, the average purchase price of the game is $271, which is 207% higher than the Sky's home average purchase price of $88 this season. They also noted the "get-in" price for Sunday's game is $249. The most expensive ticket available is currently going for $9,131.

The prices of those tickets are calculated with no added buyer fees. They're all-in prices.

Both teams made headlines after their first matchup in Indiana. The Fever escaped by one point, but not before Chennedy Carter and Angel Reese both took cheap shots at Caitlin Clark during the game.

"They're just competing. All they're doing is competing," Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said after the game during a press conference the team largely declined to answer any questions about Clark.

During their most recent game this past Sunday, the same thing happened again. This time, Reese was called for a flagrant foul she committed against Clark. Reese contends she wasn't out of line while making a basketball play against Clark.

“I can't control the refs and they affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight,” Reese said after finishing with 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in that game. “Y'all are probably going to play that clip like 20 times before Monday."

Clark shrugged off the encounter, saying she largely focused on trying to make the free throws that ensued.

“It is what it is, you know, she’s trying to make a play on the ball and get the block,” Clark said after finishing with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in that game. “I mean it happens and then those free throws when you have to shoot with nobody at the line are kind of hard. So I was just focusing on making those free throws.”

The continued heated rivalry of Clark-Reese has bled from the national stages of collegiate basketball to the professional level. Between that and the fact that both games between the Fever and Sky have been incredibly close makes for a highly-anticipated Round 3 on Sunday.

This is the first time Clark and the Fever will play in Chicago this season. The game will take place at 3 p.m. (CT) and broadcast on ESPN.