WATCH: Angel Reese dances backstage at Chief Keef Summer Smash concert

Angel Reese has made it clear how much she’s enjoyed making Chicago her new home since the Sky drafted her back in April. On Sunday, she joined many Chicagoans who reveled in the return of Chief Keef at Summer Smash.

Angel Reese & Kysre Gondrezick at Summer Smash tonight in Chicago.😍#WNBA pic.twitter.com/tCMa0ybHkX — Angel And Kamilla👯‍♀️ (@AngelAndKamilla) June 17, 2024

Chief Keef hadn’t performed in Chicago, his hometown, for over a decade, so fans were especially excited for the show.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Sky have not played well lately, and lost their fourth game in a row on Sunday. But Reese has found her groove. Since June 1, Reese has averaged 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game.

Over a third of the way through the season, the Sky have a 4-9 record. That puts them eight games behind the Connecticut Sun, who lead the Eastern Conference.