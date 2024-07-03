Watch: Angel Reese in tears after WNBA All-Star announcement

Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese started out Tuesday by receiving honors as the league’s top rookie for the month of June.

She ended it by being named to her first WNBA All-Star Game.

Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon broke the news to the team in the locker after the Tuesday's 85-77 win over the Dream, in which Reese grabbed 19 rebounds and scored 12 points to extend her record-breaking double-double streak to 11 games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

You're going to want to have a tissue box handy...trust us 🥹#skytown pic.twitter.com/Go6Y30L6Ct — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 3, 2024

"They just told me I'm an All-Star," Reese told reporters after the game. "I'm just so happy,". I know the work I've put in. Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player I was in college, or better, or would be worse, or wouldn't be where I am right now. But I trust the process and I'm thankful I dropped to No. 7 (pick in the draft) and was able to come to Chicago. It's just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me and trusting in me."

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese fought through tears of joy to express her gratitude, after learning that she made the 2024 WNBA All-Starr Team

Through 17 games this season, Reese is averaging 13.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, along with 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals. She leads the league in rebounds this season and is 12th in the league in steals.

According to WNBA rules, All-Star voting was conducted via a combination of fan, player and media input. The fan vote accounts for 50% of the tally, with players and media each accounting for 25%.

The WNBA All-Star Game will take place July 20 at 7:30 p.m., and will air on ABC, the league said. A skills challenge and 3-point contest will take place July 19.

Following the game, the WNBA will go on hiatus through the conclusion of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with games resuming on Aug. 15.