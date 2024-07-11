What is a ‘double-double'? Why Angel Reese's streak is widely impressive

For 14 consecutive games, including Wednesday's Sky win over the Dream, rookie forward Angel Reese has recorded a double-double.

What is a "double-double"?

A "double-double" is a statistical anomaly signifying a player has reached double-digits in at least two categories; hence, a "double-double" for double digits in double, or two categories.

On Wednesday, Reese earned the small feat by posting double-digit points and double-digit rebounds. She finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

A double-double is near to the effect, but not as impressive or rare, as a "triple-double." That means a player recorded a double-digit figure in three statistical categories. Most often, it means a player finished a game with double-digit points, rebounds and assists.

Caitlin Clark recently became the first WNBA rookie in history to record a triple-double. Against the Liberty on July 6, Clark finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, giving herself a historic triple-double.

And while a double-double is not nearly as impressive as a triple-double, stacking up 14 consecutive double-doubles is an incredible feat for Reese. During her active run, she surpassed former Sky forward Candace Parker's nine-game WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles.

But on Wednesday, on her way to her 14th double-double, Reese nearly failed to extend her streak with seconds remaining in the game.

With time running down on the Sky's 78-69 victory over the Dream, Chennedy Carter was ready to dribble out the clock. But the Sky crowd got on their feet and implored her to get the ball to Reese to give her a shot to cross the double-digit point barrier to extend her 13-game double-double streak.

Carter quickly handed the ball to Marina Mabrey, who lobbed a pass into the post for Reese. Reese backed down her defender and was fouled, giving her two chances at the line to get over nine points, which she cashed in.

After the game, Carter joked about getting help from the crowd and the bench to get the ball to Reese.

"I told my team when I got in the locker room I was like 'I'm glad y'all told me because I was ready to go coast-to-coast to the rim,'" Carter said. "But then I looked and Angel was sealing and I was like 'Oh!' I looked at Spoon (Teresa Weatherspoon), I looked at the bench and they were like 'Throw it in. 'Throw it in! Throw it in!' Let me pass it, let me get a better angle so I can actually make the pass and get it in so she could get her double-double. I was excited for her to get that."