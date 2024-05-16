Last week, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the league's plans to fund a full-time charter this season. She told reporters the league will launch the program “as soon as we can get planes in places.”

However, the proper logistics were not in place for all 12 teams to start the season, and some teams began the season flying charters while others did not.

Fortunately, Engelbert announced Thursday that all teams will be flying charters by May 21. The only exceptions will be for games between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, and games between the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty due to proximity.

The WNBA received backlash over the botched program rollout. Previously, team owners weren't allowed to pay for charter flights because the league considered it an unfair advantage. So the fact that only some teams got to start the 2024 season flying charter didn't sit right with players.

Angel Reese was one of many who spoke out.

"Just praying that this is one of the last commercial flight the Chicago Sky has to fly," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Engelbert said the program will cost the league around $25 million per year for the next two seasons.