WNBA great A'ja Wilson shares major praise for Angel Reese after Sky, Aces game

One of the best players in the WNBA is impressed with Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese. The Sky played their first game of the season against the back-to-back champion Aces on Thursday, and after the game, 2023 Finals MVP A’ja Wilson complimented what Reese brings to the floor.

“The biggest thing that I see from Angel is just her speed, and the want to get the basketball,” Wilson said. “I feel like you don’t see that out of players all the time, that second and third effort to go get the basketball. She has that in her.”

Reese uses that drive to rack up rebounds on a nightly basis. Her 11.1 boards per game trail only Wilson’s 11.3 rpg rate on the year. If Reese continues at her current pace, she’ll also become the greatest offensive rebounder in WNBA history. Yolanda Griffith holds the current record for most offensive rebounds in a single season with 162 in 2001. With 76 offensive rebounds in 16 games, Reese is on track for 190 this year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Reese has already set and tied a couple of WNBA records this year. Last week, she became the first rookie to record a double double in seven-consecutive games. On Thursday, she bumped that streak up to nine games, which tied a Candace Parker single season record from 2015.

Wilson also had praise for the competitive nature of the Sky as a whole, even though the Aces pulled away in the second half for a 95-83 win.

“This team just never goes away,” Wilson said. “You love teams like this, because they really keep you on your toes. You never get a chance to take a deep breath.”

With Thursday’s loss, the Sky fell to 6-10 on the season. Up next, the Sky host the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.