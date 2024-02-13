How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2024 Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is returning to the golf course with a new look.

The 15-time major champion will play his first competitive rounds of 2024 at the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event in which he will be both a player and a tournament host. The tournament will tee off days after Woods introduced his new lifestyle brand, Sun Day Red.

The tournament will feature 22 of the top 24 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking. Jon Rahm will not have a chance to defend his Genesis Invitational title after making a move to LIV Golf.

Before Woods and the field hit the course, here is everything you need to know to tune into the 2024 Genesis Invitational:

Where is the 2024 Genesis Invitational?

The Genesis Invitational is held at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

When is the 2024 Genesis Invitational?

This year’s Genesis Invitational will go from Thursday, Feb. 15, to Sunday, Feb. 18.

How to watch the 2024 Genesis Invitational on TV and online

Peacock and Golf Channel will host coverage of the Genesis Invitational throughout the four-day event. CBS and Paramount+ will also host action on Saturday and Sunday.

2024 Genesis Invitational schedule

Here is the full viewing schedule for the 2024 Genesis Invitational:

Thursday, Feb. 15: Round 1

3-7 p.m. CT: Golf Channel/Peacock

Friday, Feb. 16: Round 2

3-7 p.m. CT: Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, Feb. 17: Round 3

12-2 p.m. CT: Golf Channel/Peacock

2-6 p.m. CT: CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, Feb. 18: Round 4

12-2 p.m. CT: Golf Channel/Peacock

2-5:30 p.m. CT: CBS/Paramount+

2024 Genesis Invitational prize money

As one of the PGA Tour’s eight signature events, the Genesis Invitational has a $20 million purse and $4 million prize for the winner.