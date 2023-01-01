Birthday boy Justin Steele shines in All-Star Game debut
It was a happy birthday for Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele, as he made his All-Star Game debut in Seattle on Tuesday night.
Yankees fire hitting coach after 7-4 loss to the Cubs on Sunday
It is New York’s first in-season coaching change since Nardi Contreras replaced Billy Connors in July 1995 as pitching coach on Buck Showalter’s staffShare
Chicago Cubs score 6 runs late to rally for 7-4 win over New York YankeesThe Chicago Cubs rallied late after a frustrating opening inning when starter Kyle Hendricks was called for a pitch clock violation before his first pitch, and DavidRoss was ejected two batters into t...Share
David Ross ejected, gives umpire profanity-laced farewell
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross spent his Fourth of July holiday ripping umpires in a profanity-laced tirade, but he took things to another level Sunday against the New York Yankees.Share
Giancarlo Stanton's 2 HRs doom Cubs in 6-3 loss to Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth homer in the first inning and added a two-run homer after a video review in the fifth and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Saturday.Share