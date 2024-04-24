"CA-LEB WILL-IAMS!" "CA-LEB WILL-IAMS!" "CA-LEB WILL-IAMS!"

Those chants burst into the air at Wrigley Field last Friday during the Cubs-Marlins game, as some of the Chicago Bears brass -- including Matt Eberflus -- were present at the Friendly Confines for the game.

Williams himself reacted to the video, as he liked it on his X profile. But he shared an actual reaction in Detroit when the media asked him about the moment.

"I did see that. That was pretty cool," Williams said. "The 'Caleb' chants at the --- I don't know if it was White Sox or Cubs --- but, it was pretty cool to have that moment."

Caleb Williams spoke to the media in Detroit before the NFL Draft. Williams shared a message for Chicago fans

Soon, Williams will be able to hear the chants himself, as the Bears will undoubtedly select him as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

