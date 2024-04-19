An unexpected Caleb Williams moment unfolded at Cubs game — and he responded

"CA-LEB WILL-IAMS!" "CA-LEB WILL-IAMS!" "CA-LEB WILL-IAMS!"
Those chants burst into the air at Wrigley Field on Friday during the Cubs-Marlins game, as some of the Chicago Bears brass -- including Matt Eberflus -- were present at the Friendly Confines for the game.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Their chants grabbed the attention of Williams himself. He seemingly appreciated the gesture, as he liked a video of the chants on social media.
Soon, Williams will be able to hear the chants himself, as the Bears will undoubtedly select him as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.