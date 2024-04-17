Cubs call up two pitchers ahead of series finale vs. Diamondbacks

Ahead of the rubber game in their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, the Chicago Cubs have called up two pitchers to aid a very taxed bullpen on the heels of two extra-inning games and previous heavy usage.

The club announced that right-hander Hayden Wesneski has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa and fellow righty Colten Brewer has been selected to the big league club.

In corresponding moves, relievers Luke Little and Daniel Palencia were both optioned to Triple-A Iowa, while reliever Julian Merryweather was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Brewer.

Wesneski, 26, gets the call to the Cubs for what will be his third big-league season, all on the North Side.

The Houston native currently has a career 6-7 record across 40 games, 15 starts and 122.1 innings at the big league level, going along with 39 walks and 116 strikeouts.

Having made 11 starts in 34 appearances in 2023, Wesneski may once again be leaned on as both a spot starter and long reliever while with the big league club.

Wesneski is 1-0 across three games, two starts and 10.2 innings with the Iowa Cubs this year, striking out 10 batters while walking three.

As for Brewer, the 31-year-old will get the chance to appear at the big league level for the first time in 2024 after appearing in the bigs in five of the last six seasons.

Brewer made three appearances with the Yankees last year, allowing six hits and four earned runs over 8.1 innings of work.

Of Brewer's 84 MLB appearances, 58 were with the Boston Red Sox in 2019, when he walked 34 hitters and struck out 52 over 54.2 innings.

Brewer has posted excellent numbers at Iowa so far in 2024, with a 1.17 ERA and 0.652 WHIP in 7.2 innings to go with two walks and nine strikeouts.

As for those heading to Des Moines, Little and Palencia will both get a chance to recalibrate before likely seeing more time at the Friendly Confines later this year.

Palencia, 24, totaled three appearances in his first stint with the big league club this year. walking seven batters and striking out five over six innings with a 6 ERA.

23-year-old left-hander Luke Little will get some work in Iowa after posting a 2.70 ERA over seven games and one start with the Cubs, totaling five walks and five strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

The Cubs wrap up their series against the D-Backs at Chase Field this afternoon before coming home for four games against the Miami Marlins and three against the Houston Astros.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.