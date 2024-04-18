Thursday's game at Wrigley Field between the Cubs and Marlins has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced.

The game will turn into a doubleheader on Saturday, with the makeup game playing after the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. (CT) game. The second game is slated to start at 6:40 p.m. (CT).

It will be made up as the second game of a split doubleheader Saturday, April 20. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2024

Separate tickets are required for each game. Gates will open 60 minutes before the start of the second game, once fans from the first game clear the stadium.

The Cubs currently own an 11-7 record, good for second place in the NL Central and 0.5 games behind the Brewers.

