Cody Bellinger's go-ahead homer propels Cubs to 5-3 win, series victory over Diamondbacks

Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning, Mike Tauchman added an RBI double and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Wednesday.

The Cubs took two of three in the hard-fought series, which included two extra-inning games.

Cubs reliever Hayden Wesneski (1-0) earned the win in his first game of the season after being called up from Triple-A Iowa. The right-hander threw four innings to save a tired bullpen and gave up just one hit while striking out two.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bellinger homered off Arizona right-hander Brandon Pfaadt — launching a sweeper into the right-center seats — for a 3-2 lead. Pfaadt (1-1) gave up three runs, including two earned, over seven innings.

The Cubs added two more runs in the eighth, including one on Michael Busch's RBI single. The rookie recently tied a franchise record with homers in five straight games.

Ketel Marte gave the D-backs a 1-0 lead with his third leadoff homer of the season and eighth of his career.

It was the second baseman's second at-bat in a row with a homer after he hit a tying solo shot with two outs in the ninth during the team's come-from-behind 12-11 win on Tuesday. He followed Wednesday's homer with a double in the third and an RBI single in the fifth that tied the game at 2-all.

Joc Pederson hit a solo homer in the ninth to cut the Cubs' lead to 5-3.

D-backs third baseman Eugenio Suarez had a tough day in the field with two errors, including one that led to an unearned run.

Cubs starting pitcher Jordan Wicks gave up two runs and five hits with a walk over 4 1/3 innings. The lefty struck out five. Drew Smyly earned his first save of the season, getting the final two outs.

MAKING MOVES

Cubs: Called up RHP Colten Brewer and Wesneski. Sent LHP Luke Little and RHP Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa.

Diamondbacks: Called up RHP Justin Martinez and selected the contract of LHP Logan Allen. Sent RHP Luis Frias and LHP Tommy Henry to Triple-A Reno. Transferred LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (left shoulder strain) to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

The Cubs host the Miami Marlins in a four-game series starting Thursday. Pitchers haven't been announced.

The Diamondbacks travel to the San Francisco Giants for a four-game series starting Thursday. The D-backs will send RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2, 5.27) to the mound, while the Giants counter with RHP Logan Webb (1-1, 3.80)

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.