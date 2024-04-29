Every year we grade NFL draft picks based on initial thoughts, college tape and perceived needs and value. It’s an inherently unfair thing to do, but it’s a vehicle for instant analysis once the draft is done. Sometimes initial grades are right. Sometimes they’re extremely wrong.

Here, we’re going to take a look back at the 2022 NFL draft– Ryan Poles’ first as Bears GM– and re-grade every pick. Each of these players is just entering their third NFL season, so these grades may (and probably will) change again, if we look back again in another three years. But here’s where we’re at right now.

Note: you won’t see sixth and seventh-round picks here. Those picks are essentially dart throws and very often do not pan out, so grading them is even more unfair.

NO. 39 OVERALL: KYLER GORDON - CORNERBACK - WASHINGTON

We had Gordon circled as a potential top target for the Bears when the first round concluded due to his positional versatility and the team’s big need to upgrade its cornerback unit. As it turned out Gordon turned into a pure nickelback for the Bears, rather than a player who plays both inside and outside. No matter. He’s an excellent playmaker in the middle of the field.

2022 grade: A

2024 grade: A

NO. 48 OVERALL: JAQUAN BRISKER - SAFETY - PENN STATE

The Bears needed to find a young strong safety to pair with Eddie Jackson back in ‘22, but at the time it seemed like wide receiver was a bigger position of need. That’s why it was surprising that the team went with Brisker when prospects like George Pickens and Skyy Moore were still on the board. Turns out Brisker was the perfect strong safety for this defense, as he essentially acts as an extra linebacker in the run game with the ability to make plays in the pass game, too. The only knock on Brisker is that over two years he’s been injury prone due to the way he violently attacks the ball.

2022 grade: B-

2024 grade: A-

NO. 71 OVERALL: VELUS JONES JR. - WIDE RECEIVER - TENNESSEE

This was a shocker at the time, and so far looks to be the worst pick of Poles’ short tenure. At the time of the draft, Jones was thought to be a later-round pick, given his unpolished route running and the fact that he was already 25 years old. But he had blazing speed and was considered one of the best returners in the class. In two years, Jones Jr. has essentially been relegated to jet sweep duties on offense. On special teams, muffed punts were a huge issue but he did emerge as a good kick returner.

2022 grade: C-

2024 grade: D-

NO. 168: BRAXTON JONES - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - SOUTHERN UTAH

When the Bears first drafted Jones, they said they weren’t going to put a ceiling on any expectations they had for him. That said, many believed Teven Jenkins would be the starting left tackle in 2022. But partway through OTAs, Jones got a crack at first-unit LT snaps, and he never relinquished the job from there. Jones’ development hasn’t been a straight line pointing up, but overall he’s a much-improved player and has been a reliable left tackle. That’s fantastic for a fifth-round pick.

2022 grade: B

2024 grade: A

NO. 174: DOMINIQUE ROBINSON - DEFENSIVE END - MIAMI (OH)

Robinson was always considered a project pick, considering he switched from quarterback to wide receiver to defensive end over his time in college. The Bears drafted him based on his athletic profile and flashes that they saw on tape, since the production wasn’t there. After one game it looked to be a great choice, as he notched 1.5 sacks in Week 1 in 2022– including a nifty move to beat future Hall of Famer Trent Williams. Since that incredible debut, however, Robinson has only gotten 0.5 sacks in 27 games. He was a healthy scratch for a good chunk of the 2023 season.

2022 grade: B-

2024 grade: F

