When do the Bears play on prime-time? Here's when they're under the lights

The NFL notices when a team adds Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift, Montez Sweat and the best roster the Bears have seen since 2018. That's when the prime-time games start rolling in.

Prime-time games are games that stand alone, either on Thursday, Sunday, or Monday night. Last season, the Bears also earned three prime-time games. They played twice on Thursday night and another on Monday night.

For this season, the Bears get another three prime-time games on their 2024 regular season schedule. Here are the Bears prime-time games during their 2024 slate.

Week Opponent Date Time (CT) Television 2 at Houston Texans Sun, Sept. 15 7:20 p.m. NBC 15 at Minnesota Vikings Mon, Dec. 16 7:15 p.m. ABC 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks Thu, Dec. 26 7:15 p.m. Prime Video

Week 2's game between Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud promises to be an incredible bout. The Bears won't see another prime-time game until three months later when they travel to Minnesota on Monday night. Will Williams face off against fellow rookie J.J. McCarthy?

The Bears earned just one prime-time game at home the day after Christmas against the Seahawks. But that's because each team in the NFL is mandated to do at minimum one Thursday night game per season. With there being 18 weeks, some teams do two Thursday night games, as the Bears did last season.

Technically, these aren't the only stand-alone games the Bears will play. The Bears travel to London during Week 6 to play the Jaguars. And on Thanksgiving, the Bears will play against the Lions in Detroit.

Week Opponent Date Time (CT) Television 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sun, Oct. 13 8:30 a.m. NFL Network 13 at Detroit Lions Thu, Nov. 28 11:30 a.m. CBS

