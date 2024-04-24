Trending
Pete Crow Armstrong

Cubs call up Pete Crow-Armstrong as Bellinger hits IL

The Cubs' No. 1 prospect is set to make his season debut

By Tori Rubinstein

With Cody Bellinger nursing two fractured ribs, the stage is set for Pete Crow-Armstrong to make his 2024 season debut for the Chicago Cubs.

Crow-Armstrong, 22, is slashing .203/.241/.392 with two home runs and seven RBI in Triple-A Iowa this season. Last season, he batted .283 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 82 RBI and 37 stolen bases. The center fielder made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2023, making 19 plate appearances and recording his first career RBI along with two stolen bases.

Cubs' manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Crow-Armstrong's stint on the roster is a short-term move.

"Pete's here because of injuries," Counsell said Wednesday. "When these guys get healthy, there's probably not going to be a spot for him."

The Cubs placed Bellinger on the 10-day injured list after he crashed into the outfield wall going for a catch in Tuesday's game against the Astros. There is no timetable for his return, according to Counsell.

"I didn't feel much at first," Bellinger told reporters after Tuesday's game. "And then as the innings went on, it started to get a little more uncomfortable."

In 22 games this season, Bellinger is batting .226 with five home runs and a team-leading 17 RBIs.

