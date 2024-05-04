Cubs option Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa, recall Miles Mastrobuoni

Ahead of the second game of a pivotal three-game set at Wrigley Field against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs announced a pair of roster moves as the club's offense continues to struggle.

The team announced that first baseman Matt Mervis has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa, with utility player Miles Mastrobuoni being recalled in a corresponding roster move.

Mervis, 26, has now spent time with the big league club in each of the past two seasons, encountering immense struggles in both stints thus far.

After going 15-for-90 in 27 games in 2023 with three home runs and 32 strikeouts, Mervis' struggles at the top level appeared even more glaring in 2024.

Mervis was just 3-for-26 in nine games with the Cubs this season, with one double, one walk and eight strikeouts.

These struggles have not appeared at all in Iowa, where Mervis has posted a monster 1.009 OPS with 11 of his 19 hits in Triple-A this year going for extra bases.

As for Mastrobuoni, the 28-year-old utility man will get another chance with the big league club after going 0-for-12 with a walk during eight games with the club in his first stint this season.

While Mastrobuoni likely won't aid a struggling offense much, his defensive versatility and speed gives the Cubs a little more flexibility late in close games.

In Iowa this season, Mastrobuoni has hit .231/.318/.436 with five doubles and one home run.

The Cubs will look to even up the series against the rival Brewers Saturday afternoon, with first pitch slated for 1:20 p.m. local time.

