Bears draft Kiran Amegadjie with the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears selected Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie with the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Amegadjie is an Illinois native. He's originally from the Hinsdale suburb. He's a 6-foot-5 tackle weighing 323 pounds. He also has a strong reach, measuring 36 1/8-inch arms (92 percentile) at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He played just four games his junior season due to injury. During his sophomore season, he played 10 games at left tackle. He played predominantly right guard during his freshman year.

The Bears have three-year veteran Braxton Jones at their left tackle spot and No. 10 pick from the 2023 NFL Draft Darnell Wright as their right tackle. Still, they could use depth and opportunity at the positions, given their offensive line's noticeable weaknesses last season.

This is the Bears' third pick made in the draft. On Thursday, they selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick and Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick.

