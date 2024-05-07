Who could Blackhawks take with No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NHL Draft?

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The 2024 NHL Draft lottery took place on Tuesday, and the Chicago Blackhawks are slated to have the No. 2 overall selection.

The San Jose Sharks won the lottery and are expected to take prized two-way center Macklin Celebrini, who's the consensus top pick. He has all the makings of an NHL superstar.

Even though the ping-pong balls didn't give them the same luck as last year, the Blackhawks are going to get a potential building-block-type player with the No. 2 overall selection.

Here are a few names to key in on for the Blackhawks, in alphabetical order:

W/C Ivan Demidov

Demidov is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound left-shot winger who can also play center. He probably has the highest offensive ceiling of anyone in this draft class. He produced 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 games this season for SKA-1946 of the Russian Junior Hockey League (MHL) despite missing almost two months with a knee injury. He added 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 17 postseason contests.

D Sam Dickinson

Dickinson is listed at 6-foot-3, 204 pounds and he's got all the tools to be a top-four left-shot defenseman who can play in all situations. He registered 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) in 68 regular-season games for the OHL's London Knights. His 52 assists and 70 points ranked fourth among all defensemen. He's also turning in a strong postseason with seven points (two goals, five assists) in 12 games.

D Artyom Levshunov

Levshunov is listed at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds and projects to be a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL. He had a sensational freshman season at Michigan State, where he compiled 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games. He's a right-handed shot, too, which makes his package even more attractive.

C Cayden Lindstrom

Lindstrom is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound left-shot center who has all the makings to be a top-six forward in the NHL. He recorded 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games this season for the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers. He missed a chunk of the season because of a wrist injury. His physicality is also something that stands out, and his ability to impact the game at both ends of the ice.

D Anton Silayev

Silayev is a towering 6-foot-7, 211-pound Russian defenseman who can skate and play in all situations. He graduated to the KHL this season, where he posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 63 games, and added two assists in five postseason contests. His ceiling at the NHL level is through the roof.

