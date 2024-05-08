The Blackhawks won the rights to the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on Tuesday, as the results of the NHL draft lottery placed them in the second spot.

Shortly after Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson reacted to receiving the pick on NBC Sports Chicago's Draft Lottery Special show. He's "pumped" about the opportunity to draft another core player to the team.

"I'm pumped," Davidson said. "I think going into this I was pretty happy with where we would've ended up no matter what. No. 2 is a win. We're gonna get a great player. We're gonna get a great prospect that's gonna be a foundational piece for us. We'll take the No. 2 pick and run with it."

So, who will the Blackhawks take with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft? Remember, they also have a second first-round pick at the No. 20 spot. But considering that sector of picks isn't yet set because the NHL playoffs haven't finished, we'll look to see who most think the Blackhawks will draft with the second pick.

Here's a mock draft roundup from some of the most prominent outlets.

The Athletic: Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg Jr. (RUSSIA-JR.)

"Demidov is the second-best forward in this draft. The Blackhawks are certainly interested in defenseman Artyom Levshunov, but if they can be guaranteed Demidov will come over to North America from Russia after next season, Demidov would make the most sense. A future combination of Connor Bedard and Demidov could be a ton of fun," Scott Powers wrote.

NHL.com: Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State (NCAA)

"Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State (NCAA): After selecting a franchise-altering center in Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks now can focus on finding a game-changer on defense. After Celebrini, Levshunov might be the most NHL-ready player in the 2024 draft with the size (6-2, 208) and skill set that helped him have 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games as a college freshman," Adam Kimelman wrote.

"Artyom Levshunov: The Belarus-born right-handed shot was the third-youngest player in NCAA hockey and was second among freshmen defensemen and tied for 10th among all defensemen in scoring. The Blackhawks need a future pillar on defense and Levshunov fits that bill," Mike Morreale wrote.

FloHockey: Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg

"The Blackhawks really have two ways to go with this pick I think. They can nab the right-shot defenseman their system lacks in Artyom Levshunov, or they can continue to build up their forward group with another high-end scorer to complement Connor Bedard. This is a hugely important pick for this franchise, but I think the big swing here is to take Demidov and add another cornerstone piece to the rebuild. Demidov is under contract for one more season in the KHL and I would do everything in my power to make sure that is his last season in Russia," Chris Peters wrote.

Sporting News: Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg

"The Blackhawks' outlook is all about building around Connor Bedard, and what better pairing than to give him an elite offensive weapon on the wing like Ivan Demidov? The Russian dominated at the Russian junior level the past two seasons as a crafty playmaker. The winger carries a high motor and is a pain to play against in one-on-one battles due to his immense skill. Demidov would be the perfect linemate for Bedard," Bryan Murphy wrote.

