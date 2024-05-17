NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 28: The Chicago Blackhawks logo indicates the team is on the clock during the first round of the Upper Deck NHL Draft, June 28, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2024 NHL Draft is almost a month away, as all 32 teams will bring in players for their next teams from The Sphere in Las Vegas from June 28-29.

It's a potential inflection point in the offseason for the Blackhawks, as Kyle Davidson and company are trying to continue building the team around Connor Bedard.

Over the past couple of years, Davidson has been collecting draft picks to give the organization the artillery to construct a formidable team. Here are the picks the Blackhawks own in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Round 1, No. 2 pick (own)

Round 1, No. 20 (from Lightning via Brandon Hagel trade)

Round 2, No. 34 (own)

Round 2, No. 54 (from Kings via pick swap with Flyers in 2022 NHL Draft)

Round 2, 60 (from Canucks via Jason Dickinson trade)

Round 3, No. 67 (own)

Round 3, No. 72 (from Senators via Alex DeBrincat trade)

Round 5, No. 138 (from Flames via Ryan Carpenter trade)

Round 6, No. 163 (own)

