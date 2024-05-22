Babe Ruth's jersey from legendary ‘Called Shot' home run to hit auction block this summer

BRONX, NY – OCTOBER, 1932: Babe Ruth #3 of the New York Yankees swings at a picth as catcher Gabby Hartnett #7 of the Chicago Cubs follows the ball during the 1932 World Series at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

The debate still rages over whether New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth actually “called his shot” against the Chicago Cubs in the 1932 World Series, but the jersey he wore when he hit the legendary home run is hitting the auction block.

According to Heritage Auctions, the jersey has been photo-matched with images from Game 3 of that series, and the company says that it could very well be the most expensive collectible ever put up for auction.

“Given its history, its mythology, we expect that when the final bid is placed, it will hold the record as the most expensive sports collectible ever to cross the auction block,” Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage, said in a statement.

According to the company, the photo-match was done from images taken from Getty and the Chicago Daily News, with experts verifying that Ruth wore the jersey during the famous game.

It was in that Game 3 when Ruth stepped to the plate against Cubs pitcher Charlie Root. Accounts all differ on how things unfolded, but according to Ruth in later years and teammates like Lou Gehrig, he gestured toward the bleachers at Wrigley before depositing a pitch into the stands on a prodigious home run.

The home run remains one of the most famous in baseball history, and came as Ruth and the Yankees collected yet another World Series championship. Ruth went 5-for-15 in the series, with two home runs and six RBI’s. He also scored six runs as the Yankees swept the Cubs in four games.

It was one of seven World Series Ruth won as a player, and he was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class in 1936.

Ruth retired from baseball following the 1935 season, and died in 1948 after a battle with cancer.

According to the company, Ruth gave the “Called Shot” jersey to a man in Florida during a round of golf, and the man’s daughter auctioned the jersey nearly 20 years ago. It will now hit the block again in August, with Heritage Auctions saying that its price could eclipse the $12.6 million fetched by a Mickey Mantle Topps baseball card in Aug. 2022.

The auction will be part of the company’s “Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction,” and will be available for bids between Aug. 23-25.

