Ahead of Chicago's NASCAR street race July 1-2, the Cubs tried out a race simulator in the clubhouse.

The guys took a turn driving the @NASCARChicago Street Race circuit. Who do you think came in first?



The simulation took players virtually around the street course on the streets of Chicago, specifically in Grant Park.

Jeremiah Estrada, Tucker Barnhart, Patick Wisdom and Brandon Hughes all got behind the wheel.

The NASCAR Chicago street race takes place July 1-2.

