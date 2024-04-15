Ken Holtzman, a famed member of the 1969 Chicago Cubs and author of two no-hitters with the North Siders, has died at the age of 78.

Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Holtzman’s passing after speaking with family on Monday.

Ken Holtzman died last night, his brother confirmed this morning. Ken was a local legend in St. Louis (U. City High). Won three World Series with the Oakland A’s, pitched two no-hitters with the Cubs and was a two time All-Star. — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) April 15, 2024

Holtzman is one of only two Cubs pitchers to throw multiple no-hitters in the live-ball era, and is the only lefthanded pitcher to accomplish the feat.

The team hailed Holtzman as one of the best left-handed pitchers in club history Monday as they mourned his passing:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Cubs pitcher Ken Holtzman.



Ken was a Cub from 1965-1971 and 1978-1979. He posted a 3.76 ERA in 237 games with the club, including two no-hitters, cementing himself as one of the best left-handed pitchers in Cubs history.



We send… pic.twitter.com/T13qpWy48a — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 15, 2024

The first of Holtzman's two no-hitters came in Aug. 1969 against the Atlanta Braves as the Cubs were trying to reach the postseason for the first time in 24 years. The no-hitter was only the third in the modern era to feature zero strikeouts as Holtzman blanked the Braves without a punch out.

His second came in June 1971 in a 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. According to Baseball Reference, Holtzman scored the game's only run in the victory.

In all, Holtzman pitched nine of his 15 big-league seasons with the Cubs, posting a record of 80-81 and a 3.76 ERA. After being traded to the Oakland Athletics prior to the 1972 season, Holtzman helped the squad capture three consecutive World Series titles, making All-Star teams in both 1972 and 1973.

He won four rings in all, capturing one with the New York Yankees before returning to the Cubs to finish his career.

In 15 combined MLB seasons, Holtzman went 174-150 with a 3.49 ERA.

Holtzman was elected to the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame after his playing career ended.

