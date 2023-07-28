Hayden Wesneski called up by Cubs, will start vs. Cardinals Friday

Chicago Cubs skipper David Ross stayed quiet on who would pitch for Friday night's game as the North Siders go for their seventh straight win, and his final decision comes just hours before game time.

The Cubs announced that right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski has been called up from Triple-A Iowa following a successful stint with the club, as reliever Michael Rucker has been optioned to the I-Cubs in the corresponding move.

Wesneski is slated to make his first start since June 11, as he hopes to add a solid appearance to an up-and-down year with the big league team.

While Wesneski has posted a 4.75 ERA and a 1.203 WHIP across 15 games and 10 starts in Chicago, the 25-year-old has been stellar in Des Moines.

In five starts for Iowa this season, Wesneski has put up a miniscule 1.35 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 20 innings, paving his way for another opportunity on the North Side.

Wesneski will take on Cardinals' veteran southpaw Jordan Montgomery, who is widely seen as a trade chip for the likely-to-sell Redbirds.

As for Rucker, the 29-year-old right-hander will head to Iowa where he has made just one appearance this season. In 34 games with the big league club, Rucker has amassed a 5.03 ERA and a 1.424 WHIP, mostly avoiding the mound in high-leverage situations.

The Cubs will go for their seventh straight win tonight in St. Louis, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. local time.

