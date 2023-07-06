Marcus Stroman confirms he won't pitch in MLB All-Star Game

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman was selected to the MLB All-Star Game for the second time, but he will not be strutting his stuff in Seattle.

In an interview with reporters following Thursday’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, including Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, Stroman confirmed that he will instead rest during the All-Star break, but didn’t rule out going to the festivities in Seattle.

Lee had previously reported Stroman’s decision not to participate in the game.

As was in my story yesterday, Marcus Stroman has decided against pitching in the All-Star Game. He said in postgame today that he’s not sure whether he’ll make the trip out to Seattle.



Dansby Swanson is TBD in terms of his availability for the All-Star Game (and New York). — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) July 6, 2023

Stroman had been arguably the best pitcher in the National League through mid-June, but has struggled badly in his last three starts, giving up 13 home runs in those outings. That included giving up four earned runs and a home run, while walking four batters, against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

His ERA has risen to 2.96 on the season.

Fellow starter Justin Steele is also heading to Seattle for the game, and it would seem that he could be in the running to start the game, along with Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

That decision is expected later this week.