St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ on Thursday.



On a 2-0 swing and miss, Happ inadvertently struck Cardinals catcher and longtime former teammate Willson Contreras in the head, immediately drawing blood and eventually causing him to leave the game. Happ and Contreras hugged it out before the former Cub left the field.

Ian Happ hit Willson Contreras in the back of the head on the backswing here.



Ian Happ hit Willson Contreras in the back of the head on the backswing here.

Contreras left the game and two pitches later, Miles Mikolas hits Happ and is ejected from the game.

Mikolas threw the very next pitch inside in retaliation and then intentionally went for Happ again, hitting him on the backside.

Mikolas is ejected from tonight's game after hitting Ian Happ. #STLCards



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: https://t.co/PTv9vcz1Eo

Despite no warnings issued, Mikolas was ejected after a brief conference by the umpires. Cardinals skipper Oliver Marmol's ejection followed suite.

Mikolas is appealing the suspension, and Marmol will serve a one-game suspension of his own during Friday's game.

