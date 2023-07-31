Pete Crow-Armstrong being promoted to Triple-A Iowa, reports say

Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has been terrorizing Double-A pitching this season, and it appears that he’s taking the next step on his journey to the big leagues.

According to multiple reports, including from Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic and Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, Crow-Armstrong will be joining the Iowa Cubs in coming days:

The wait is finally over.



Pete Crow-Armstrong is headed to AAA.https://t.co/aYR83ygdl9 — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) July 31, 2023

The outfielder, acquired by the Cubs in the 2021 trade that sent Javier Báez to the New York Mets, has been on a tear this season, with 14 home runs, 60 RBI’s and 27 stolen bases for the Double-A Tennessee Smokies. He is slashing .289/.371/.527 on the year.

What’s more, he is considered one of, if not the best, defensive outfielder in the minor leagues, and could potentially be the Cubs’ starting center fielder for years to come.

It is unclear when the transaction will take place, but such a move could also set up Crow-Armstrong to compete for a roster spot with the big league club next season if he’s able to make a smooth transition to Triple-A pitching.

