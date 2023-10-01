Tom Ricketts weighs in on David Ross' 2023 season, future with Cubs

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts spoke to media in Milwaukee during Sunday’s season finale against the Brewers, and he discussed how he views the performance of manager David Ross.

The Cubs were in playoff contention for most of the second half of the season, but they ultimately came up short, with a four-game losing streak against the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers dooming them to missing the postseason for the third consecutive season.

Still, even with that losing streak in mind, Ricketts seemed to indicate that Ross has the confidence of the organization.

“Rossy had a great season, and the players play hard for him,” he told reporters, including Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. “He’s our guy.”

Ryan Herrera of CHGO also reported that Ricketts praised Ross' ability to build chemistry in the team's clubhouse.

He creates a great clubhouse culture. The players love playing for him. He keeps a steady, balanced approach game in and game out that you need over the course of 162 games."

Ross was named the Cubs’ manager after the 2019 season, when the club opted not to re-sign Joe Maddon. In 545 career games, Ross is 262-283, and has led the team to one playoff appearance.

The Cubs are 83-78 on the season entering their final game on Sunday, giving them their first winning season since 2020.

The Cubs and Ross had agreed to a three-year contract extension prior to the 2022 season. That deal runs through the conclusion of 2024, with a club option for 2025.

