MLB wild card standings: Cubs maintain slim lead even in loss

The Chicago Cubs are still holding onto the final playoff spot in the National League despite losing six of their last seven games, including Wednesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fortunately for the Cubs, they did get some help in the standings, but they still have plenty to figure out if they want to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Wednesday’s Results:

-The Cubs fell 13-7 to the Pirates, their sixth loss in their last seven games.

-The Phillies bested the Braves 6-5 in 10 innings to expand their lead in the wild card hunt.

-The Diamondbacks beat the Giants in their series finale at Chase Field.

-The Reds lost 5-3 to the Minnesota Twins at Great American Ballpark.

-The Marlins dropped an 8-3 decision to the Mets in South Florida.

Here’s Where the Standings Sit:

Phillies: 83-69

Diamondbacks: 81-72

Cubs: 79-73

Marlins: 79-74 (0.5 GB)

Reds: 79-75 (1 GB)

Giants: 76-76 (3 GB)

Magic Numbers:

-The Phillies’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot stands at just four after their win over Atlanta. They also have a 2.5-game lead on the Diamondbacks for the top wild card spot, meaning they’d host a wild card series.

-The Diamondbacks expanded their lead over the Cubs to 1.5 games, which would put them in that wild card series against the Phillies.

-The Cubs’ magic number to clinch a wild card berth did drop to 10 despite their loss.

Thursday’s Slate:

-The Cubs will wrap up their series against the Pirates at 6:40 p.m.

-The Phillies will take on the Mets at 6:15 p.m.

-The Giants will open a series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

-The Reds, Marlins and Diamondbacks are all off, meaning the Cubs could gain a half-game on all three clubs.

