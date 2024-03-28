Cubs starter Justin Steele leaves Opening Day start with apparent injury

The Chicago Cubs ran into bad news mid-way through their season opener against the Texas Rangers, as left-handed starter and staff ace Justin Steele left the game with an apparent injury.

While fielding a groundball in the bottom of the fifth inning, Steele landed awkwardly and grabbed his left hamstring once on the ground.

Justin Steele is down and grabs his left hamstring/back of leg. He ran to field a soft bunt and went down after backhanding it to 1B for out.



Steele is in pain on grass in foul territory & comes out of game with two outs in the 5th. He had been pitching well before the injury. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 29, 2024

While Steele was able to walk to the Cubs' dugout on his own power, any time missed for Steele will have a detrimental impact on the team's starting rotation, which is already missing Jameson Taillon and is supplemented by relatively unproven arms in Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad.

According to the Cubs, Steele left the game with "left hamstring tightness."

