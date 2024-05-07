The Cubs reportedly announced a handful of injury updates on Tuesday. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki, left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly and left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks are all reportedly taking steps towards an eventual return to the field.

-Seiya Suzuki is going on a rehab assignment, playing tomorrow with Triple-A Iowa



-Drew Smyly, Jordan Wicks throwing bullpens today — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) May 7, 2024

Suzuki was placed on the 10-Day IL on Apr. 15 with a strained right oblique. He was spotted running the bases at Wrigley Field over the weekend. Smyly landed on the 15-Day IL on Apr. 23 with a right hip impingement. On Apr. 28, Wicks went to the 15-Day IL with a strained forearm.

Since Suzuki’s injury, Michael Tauchman has taken on the bulk of the Cubs’ work in right field. With Smyly and Wicks on the shelf, Ben Brown, Hayden Wesneski and Keegan Thompson got extra work on the mound.

