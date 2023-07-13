Chicago White Sox' 2024 schedule released by MLB

The White Sox haven’t even started the second half of the 2023 season, but we already know what the 2024 season is going to look like. On Thursday the team released its full regular season schedule for next year.

The White Sox begin their season against a divisional opponent next year when they host the Tigers for Opening Day. That’s a shift from this year when they had to travel to Houston to take on the defending champion Astros. From there the South Siders move straight into interleague play with a home series against the Braves.

Other big home series include dates against the Rays Apr. 26-28, the Astros June 18-20, the Dodgers June 24-26 and the Yankees Aug. 12-14. The White Sox take on the Crosstown rival Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 4 and 5, then host the North Siders on Aug. 9 and 10.

There are some interesting quirks on the calendar. For instance, the White Sox have two series against the Royals in April and two more in July, but they never play them in any other month. June on the other hand is essentially a tour of the National League. In that one month alone, they take on the Brewers, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Rockies.

Finally, the White Sox wrap up the season just as they began, against the Tigers. Except this time they play at Comerica Park.

