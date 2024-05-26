Insane Garrett Crochet streak ends in White Sox-Orioles finale

Garrett Crochet’s incredible scoreless innings streak has come to an end. In the top of the sixth inning of the White Sox' Sunday game against the Orioles, Crochet gave up a two-run home run to Adley Rutschman. That ended a run of 24.1 innings of not allowing any opponent to cross home plate.

That ball got out in a HURRY. pic.twitter.com/7RoEueh06U — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 26, 2024

Before Sunday, the last time Crochet gave up a run was the fourth inning of May 5’s game against the Cardinals. In between Crochet only gave up 13 hits and five walks, while striking out a whopping 34 batters.

Crochet was great for the White Sox on Sunday, but he was outdueled by Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. At the time of publication, Bradish had a no-hitter going through six innings.

