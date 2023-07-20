The White Sox could be getting a boost to their bullpen soon. Pedro Grifol shared an update on reliever Joe Kelly, and said Kelly could be back with the team “anytime soon.”

“There’s a good possibility he could be activated for that Minnesota series, unless something goes south,” Grifol said. “We’ll see.”

Kelly went on the 15-Day IL with right elbow inflammation on July 6, retroactive to July 5, so he’d be eligible to come off the IL as soon as Friday.

“He threw a bullpen down in Atlanta and felt good,” Grifol said. “He’s almost there.”

Kelly has pitched in 29 games for the White Sox this season and has a 4.82 ERA with a 1.250 WHIP on the year. If he pitches well over the next week or so, there’s a chance he could be a trade chip as the Aug. 1 deadline approaches.

