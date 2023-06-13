Smith and Peralta go deep early, Dodgers beat White Sox 5-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched six shutout innings, Will Smith and David Peralta hit two-run homers in the first inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Gonsolin (4-1) allowed singles to Andrew Vaughn and Yoán Moncada after being staked to an early 4-0 lead. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Smith went deep on his bobblehead night, sending a 413-foot blast to the left-field pavilion that scored Freddie Freeman, who walked. Smith’s wife, Cara, tossed out the ceremonial first pitch while holding their 7-month-old daughter.

Three batters later, Peralta homered over the wall in center, scoring Jason Heyward, who singled, and extending the lead to 4-0.

Lance Lynn (4-7) gave up five runs and six hits in five-plus innings of Chicago’s first trip to Dodger Stadium since 2017. The right-hander struck out six and walked two. He’s given up 18 homers, and allowed a homer in 11 of his 14 starts, including nine on the road.

Miguel Vargas’ sacrifice fly made it 5-0 in the sixth. Heyward, who went 2 for 3, singled, took second on a wild pitch by Lynn and moved to third on a throwing error by third baseman Moncada before scoring.

The White Sox got to Tayler Scott in the ninth when they put runners on the corners. Vaughn led off with a ground-rule double. Scott fielded a comebacker by Moncada, then hesitated before throwing to third, where Vaughn was safe. Moncada reached on a fielder’s choice.

Vaughn later scored on Yasmani Grandal’s sacrifice fly to center off Brusdar Graterol.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Liam Hendriks (right elbow inflammation) had a cortisone shot and will get a PRP injection soon after tests showed no structural damage. Those treatments were cleared by his oncologist since Hendriks is in remission from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “He feels good,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “At least there’s some optimism that he might be back.” … OF Eloy Jiménez (calf discomfort) is likely to be back in the lineup Wednesday.

Dodgers: 3B Max Muncy (left hamstring strain) was held out of the lineup for precautionary reasons. He’ll have a MRI on Wednesday and depending on the results, he could be back on the field Thursday.

GONSOLIN REACHES 30 WINS IN 37 DECISIONS

Gonsolin improved to 30-7 in his career. The 37 decisions tie him with Al Spalding of the Chicago Cubs, Bill Hoffer of Baltimore and Russ Ford of the Yankees for the second-fewest among pitchers with 30 wins. Howie Krist of St. Louis reached 30 victories in just 36 decisions.

PITCH CLOCK VIOLATION

Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez was called for a pitch clock violation leading off the seventh, which resulted in an automatic strikeout. He tried arguing his case to home plate umpire and crew chief Brian O’Nora to no avail.

UP NEXT

RHP Mike Clevinger (3-4, 4.19 ERA) starts for the White Sox on Wednesday. LHP Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95) goes for the Dodgers in the middle game of the series.

