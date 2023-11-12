White Sox listening to trade offers for everyone except for one player, MLB insider says

The Chicago White Sox are in an interesting position this offseason, with rumblings of a roster makeover as Chris Getz takes over operations of the team in earnest.

In fact, one insider says that there is growing belief that the team will make every player available via the trade market….except for one.

Here is what USA Today’s Bob Nightengale had to say.

“(The White Sox) are making everyone available in trades except center fielder Luis Robert – including ace Dylan Cease – as they lower their payroll,” he said.

The hesitancy to move Robert is understandable. He just had a career-best season, with career highs in home runs (38), RBI’s (80) and stolen bases (20). He was named an All-Star for the first time, and also collected his first Silver Slugger award.

He also is under team control for the next four seasons. His pay does go up to $12.5 million for the 2024 season, but the team will control his rights through at least the end of the 2027 season thanks to two club options in the final two years of the contract.

As for Cease, the hurler had a great 2022 season but took a step backward in 2023, with a 7-9 record and a 4.58 ERA in 33 starts for the White Sox. He did have 214 strikeouts in 177 innings of work, but his WHIP soared to 1.42 as he gave up 46 more hits in seven fewer innings of work over 2022.

Cease is under team control through the end of the 2025 season.

In addition to their arbitration-eligible players, the White Sox currently have five veterans locked up to contracts for next season, including Yoan Moncada at $24.8 million and Andrew Benintendi at $17.1 million.

There are growing rumors they could look to part ways with several other key pieces, including outfielder Eloy Jimenez, who is set to make $13.8 million in the 2024 season.

