Andrew Benintendi ‘needed a break' for wrist ahead of All-Star Game

Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi has struggled with his health the entire 2023 season, and manager Pedro Grifol says the team is giving him some time off to rest a nagging wrist ailment.

Benintendi, who signed a five-year deal with the White Sox over the offseason, has been coping with the right wrist issue throughout the first half of the season, Grifol said, and the team has “addressed” the issue as they look to get him a break.

“We’re addressing the wrist. We needed this break for him,” he said. “Could he have played yesterday and today? Probably, (but) that’s not the right thing to do. The right thing to do is to get him this rest so he can play the rest of the year.”

In 85 games this season, Benintendi has one home run and 23 RBI’s, along with a .280 batting average. He’s also compiled a .347 on-base percentage in 350 plate appearances.

Grifol says the decision to rest Benintendi the final two games of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals was designed to get a jump start on the second half of the season, but it remains unclear whether he’ll be back in the lineup when the White Sox resume their season against the Atlanta Braves.

“It’s time for him to get a break and see if we can get that out of there, flush that thing out of there and you can come back pain-free and finish the season the way I want him to finish the season,” Grifol said.

