Lucas Giolito is slated to make his debut for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before starting the next chapter of his career, Giolito reflected on the memories he made on the South Side of Chicago in an earnest Instagram post.

The trade was announced just minutes after the White Sox wrapped up an agonizing 10-7 loss to the Cubs. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn immediately held a press conference to discuss the move that sent Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Angels in exchange for two prospects.

"Obviously, Lucas's and Reynaldo's tenures with the White Sox are not ending in the way that we envisioned when we first acquired them," Rick Hahn said Wednesday night after the game. "And I complimented them not just on their performances on the field, but the players they were in the clubhouse and the way they represented themselves and this club off the field."

Giolito, 29, was acquired by the White Sox after the 2016 season in a multi-player trade for Adam Eaton. Quickly, Giolito became a full-time starter in 2018 for the White Sox. By 2019, he racked up his first All-Star nod as the team's ace on the mound.

The Los Angeles native will finish his final round of arbitration before heading into unrestricted free agency this winter. This season, he's pitched 21 starts and 121 innings, holding a 3.79 ERA.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.