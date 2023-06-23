Trending
Here's what's ahead for the White Sox NASCAR-themed night on Friday

The White Sox will have a NASCAR-themed night ahead of Chicago's street race on July 1

By Ryan Taylor

Ahead of Chicago's first street race in Grant Park on July 1, the White Sox are hosting a NASCAR-themed night on June 23 during their game against the Boston Red Sox.

Fans can purchase the White Sox NASCAR Night Ticket Package or the Patio Party Package here. The VIP package is sold out for the night. All three packages include a limited edition co-branded cooler sling and savings on lower-level seats.

The White Sox have teamed up with Spire Motorsports and Ty Dillon to be the primary sponsor of Dillon’s No. 77 car. If you're going to the race, or watching it in any format, look out for Dillon's decked-out White Sox car.

On Thursday, White Sox players got a chance to test out a simulation of the NASCAR race course in Chicago.

