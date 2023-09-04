Lucas Giolito has disastrous debut with Guardians in pivotal divisional game

The third chapter to a whirlwind of a 2023 season has gotten off to a brutal start for former Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.

After being dealt alongside Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the two pitchers were claimed together by the Cleveland Guardians after a rough August derailed the Halos' hopes of competing for a playoff spot.

The Guardians are in a last-ditch effort of their own, acquiring the right-handers in efforts to bolster their pitching staff as they trail the first-place Minnesota Twins by five games in the AL Central.

A three-game set in Cleveland against the Twins gives the Guardians a golden opportunity to make up ground, with Giolito making his Cleveland debut in Monday's series opener.

Unfortunately for Gio and Cleveland fans, the Guardians debut was a disaster.

In three innings of work, Giolito was tagged for seven hits and nine earned runs by the Twins' offense, yielding three free passes while also striking out three.

Among the damage to Giolito was a grand slam by Royce Lewis in the second inning, breaking the contest open and giving Minnesota a 6-0 lead.

Giolito also surrendered round-trippers to Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa, likely taking the Guardians out of a game that is paramount to the club's chances at capturing a playoff spot.

The rough outing moves Giolito's ERA for the season up to 4.88.

