Heading into the final week of the season, the White Sox placed Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day injured list and transferred right-hander Jimmy Lambert to the 60-day injured list, the team announced.

Robert Jr. endured a mild MCL sprain during Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. He is expected to recover in 2-4 weeks. Lambert, who's been on the injured list since Sep. 4, underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle on Sep. 20. He is expected to recover in 2-3 months.

Lambert, who has been on the injured list since September 4, underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle on September 20. He is expected to fully recover in 2-3 months. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 26, 2023

Robert Jr. performed a career-best season this year at the plate and in center field this season. He will end his season having played 145 games, five games short of his goal of 150 games. However, it's a career-best mark by 47 games. Impressive, to say the least.

Last weekend, he became the first White Sox player in franchise history to hit 35+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in a single season. He's also the first to accomplish those two feats along with 20+ doubles in a single season.

He'll finish his season hitting 38 home runs, knocking in 80 RBIs and stealing 20 bases. His slash line is officially .264/.315/.542 for the season with an OPS of .857. He recorded five defensive runs saved, a high mark in center field. He'll certainly be in the conversation for both a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove award.

Lambert had a tough season, appearing in just 35 games over the season. He missed nearly the entirety of June and July while missing most of September with his ankle injury.

He'll finish his season with a 5.26 ERA from 37.1 innings. He has 41 strikeouts and 20 walks to go along with that, too.

The White Sox have five games left on their season slate. They face the Diamondbacks on Tuesday as part of their five-game homestretch to finish the season.

