Luis Robert Jr. scratched from Saturday's White Sox lineup

The White Sox scratched Luis Robert Jr. from their Saturday lineup against the Detroit Tigers due to "quad cramping," the team announced shortly before the first pitch.

Luis Robert Jr. was scratched from tonight's lineup due to a right quad cramp. He will be reassessed tomorrow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 2, 2023

Robert Jr. will be reassessed tomorrow before their day game against the Tigers, according to the team.

Oscar Colas replaced Robert Jr. in center field and Gavin Sheets moved to right field in place of Colas. Andrew Vaughn entered the lineup taking over for Sheets at first base and batting in Robert Jr.'s place at third in the lineup.

This season, Robert Jr. is hitting .272 with 35 home runs and 71 RBIs.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.