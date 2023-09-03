Luis Robert out of White Sox lineup for second straight day

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will miss his second consecutive game due to a right quad issue, but manager Pedro Grifol hopes he will return soon.

Robert, who has 35 home runs and 71 RBI’s this season, was a late-scratch from Saturday’s game due to cramping, with Grifol saying the team won’t rush him through the ailment.

“We’re always going to err on the side of caution, especially where we’re at right now,” he said. “He means a heck of a lot to this team, to this lineup, on both sides of the ball. But there’s no need to rush him back.”

The hope at this point, Grifol said, is to have Robert back in the lineup against the Royals on Monday afternoon, but he made no concrete declarations about his availability.

Robert leads the team in nearly every offensive category, with 17 stolen bases, an OPS of .884, and a WAR of 5.2 this season.

