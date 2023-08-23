Michael Kopech leaves White Sox start due to lower-body ailment

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech was forced to leave Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners due to a leg issue, the team said.

Kopech, who had struck out five batters, walked four and given up one hit in four scoreless innings, was throwing warmup pitches prior to the fifth inning when he stopped and began to shake out his arm.

After consulting with trainers, Kopech was removed from the game and was replaced by Bryan Shaw.

According to the White Sox, Kopech was dealing with leg cramps, and is day-to-day.

Heat indices had soared to over 110 degrees in Chicago during Wednesday’s game, with many fans and players retreating to shaded spots throughout Guaranteed Rate Field.

Similar conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, but the White Sox won’t play until the evening hours.