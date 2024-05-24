Trending
Orioles center fielder robs Tommy Pham home run to defeat the White Sox

What a play by Colton Cowser

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The White Sox went into the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field down two runs to the Orioles.

One out away from a loss, Tommy Pham drove a ball into deep center field, but Orioles center fielder Colton Cowser incredibly robbed the home run to clinch the win over the South Side.

Check out the play.

The White Sox will take on the Orioles for the third game of this four-game series on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

