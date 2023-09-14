Mike Clevinger's stint with the White Sox hangs in the balance this offseason on account of his mutual option with the club, which is worth $12 million for the 2024 season.

Considering the White Sox placed the right-handed veteran starter on waivers earlier this season, one would assume the club doesn't have any interest in returning him. It's exactly the opposite, according to Pedro Grifol.

"He's been as solid as solid can be," Grifol said. "In a world where there's a need for starting pitching, who wouldn't want Clev? He's been really good in the clubhouse. He's been really good with our young guys. He's had a lot of energy all year and he loves to pitch, loves to compete. Absolutely."

The White Sox signed Clevinger to a one-year deal worth $12 million in December. In January, news dropped MLB was in the middle of an ongoing investigation involving Clevinger for domestic and child abuse.

In March, MLB announced they would not discipline Clevinger, closing the investigation.

This season, Clevinger has pitched 21 starts and 114.1 innings. He holds a 3.61 ERA and 7-8 record in that span. Clevinger has added 101 strikeouts and 38 walks to his stat sheet this season, too.

Would Clevinger be interested in returning to the South Side?

"They haven't talked to me about anything yet but I'm definitely open to talking to them. So, we'll see where it goes," Clevinger said.

